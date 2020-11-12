Jason Mears passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 at age 48.
No public services are scheduled.
Jason was a framer in construction, loved building things, being outdoors, and cooking. He enjoyed being with family.
He is survived by children, Rachel Mears and Taylor Mears; grandchildren, Bryson Lashlee, Jonathan Thomas, and River Mears; siblings, Nichole Nation and John Mears; nephews, Eric Cummings and Christopher Cummings; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by mother Donna Mears, and grandparents Irene Bane and Walter Dill.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.