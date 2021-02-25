Christopher Wayne Cox, age 44, of Alexandria, died Sunday evening at St. Thomas Dekalb Hospital in Smithville.
Born April 27, 1976 in Lebanon, he was the son of Ronnie Wayne Cox and Rondra Sue Butner Cox.
Christopher was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a forklift operator.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue Crutcher Cox; daughter, Kierra Nicole Perry; son, Jordan Rhea Perry Cox; bonus daughters, Amanda Louise (Everette) Hicks and Jennifer Ann (Allen) Ferguson; granddaughter, Caitlyn Mae Hicks; father and mother, Ronnie Wayne and Rondra Sue Cox; sister, Christy Sue Dies; nieces, Chloe and Mikayla Dies; and nephew, Jacob Dies.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Clifford Spence officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Friday. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to assist the family.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.