A gathering of family and friends of Mrs. Cindy L. McCornack will be on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon. There will be a private Celebration of Life Service for the family in the future.
Cindy, age 74, of Lebanon, passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side.
Born November 18, 1946, in Knox County, Illinois, she is the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Wilson St. George. She had worked as an educational assistant for the Lebanon Special School District for many years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and also many bridge clubs.
She is survived by her husband, Bob McCornack; daughter, Melissa McCornack, of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Theresa McCornack of Lebanon; granddaughter, Renee (Zack) Morgan; grandson, Andrew (Stacey) McCornack; sister, Candice Dawson of Galesburg, IL; and two nephews, Michael and Patrick Dawson.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Kenneth Anderson and his Chief of Staff, Chris for their 40-plus years of compassionate care, Dr. David Siegel and his team at Tennessee Oncology, Avalon Hospice, Home Instead Home Health Care, and all the kind and loving care from Cindy’s many friends.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library or to New Leash on Life.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
