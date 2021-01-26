Mr. Eubanks, 61, was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Dan” Edward Eubanks Sr.; mother, Ruby Dean (Bradford) Eubanks; aunt, Hattie Brady; and uncle, Andrew Bradford.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Gayla (Glen) Brooks of Lebanon, TN and Mae (Stephen) Love of Chicago, IL; one brother, James Eubanks of Lebanon, TN; play brother, Timothy Frazier of Nashville, TN; companion, Gregory Burrell of Murfreesboro, TN; aunts, Nancy Stewart of Clarksville, TN, Alberta (Charles) McLemore of Hartsville, TN and Mary Reed of Nashville, TN; uncle, Johnny Bradford of Nashville, TN; his only niece, Leslie Courage-Searcy of Lebanon, TN; two nephews, Jerromy (Melinda) Brooks of Carthage, TN and Stephen Emmanuel Love of Chicago, IL; two great-nieces, Tayla Courage of Lebanon, TN and Olivia Brooks of Carthage, TN; two great-nephews, Terrell Brooks and Billy Drake Brooks of Carthage, TN; devoted cousins, Brenda Bryant of Nashville, TN, Michael Mooney of Nashville, TN, Renee Stewart White of Radcliffe, KY, Ellen Young-Bond of Nashville, TN and Kimberly Young-Bond of Atlanta, GA; three godchildren, Jasmine Bendermax, Corey Seay and Dewayne E. Seay; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
