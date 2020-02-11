Wade Goolsby passed away on February 7, 2020 at age 82.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Rodney Duckett, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Goolsby, Justin Goolsby, Dylan Goolsby, Dusty Burton, Corey Potter, Craig Roark, and Scott Roark. Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Sheet Metal Workers, Local 177.
Mr. Goolsby was a veteran of the United States Navy and later worked as a sheet metal worker/welder for Nashville Machine and member of the Sheet Metal Worker Local 177 for 46 years. He was a Master Mason at Lebanon TN Lodge #98, an Al Menah Temple Shriner, a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was also a welding instructor with the Nashville JATC Local 177. He also served his local union as trustee and executive board member. Mr. Goolsby loved all sports, but favored the UT Vols. Family was very important to him and he loved watching his grandkids play sports. He also enjoyed tinkering in his shop, traveling, hunting, fishing, and making people smile.
Mr. Goolsby is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Goolsby; children, Steven (Kim) Goolsby, Bettye Ann (Jeff) Burton, Brenda (Tom) Askins, and Deanie Goolsby White; grandchildren, Joshua Goolsby, Justin (Denise) Goolsby, Jessica (Caleb Ledbetter) Goolsby, Deanna Ledbetter, Amy Davis, Dusty Burton, Becky (Jacob) Harris, Corey (Jayme) Potter, Katie Potter, and Jaden Potter; 11 great-grandkids; sister, Betty Ruth Goolsby Roark; and a boatload of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents William and Eliza Skimmiehorn Goolsby, and brothers Zina, Lloyd, Ernest, Fred, Harold, Bradley, Leonard, Billy, and Roy Goolsby.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa FL 33607, 855-401-4897.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
