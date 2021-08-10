Claud Albert Baskin, age 86, of Watertown, died Saturday evening, Aug. 7, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Aug. 8, 1934 in Gladeville, TN, he was the son of the late Solon Claud Baskin and Mary Elizabeth Greer Baskin. Claud was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Sue Baskin on Jan. 27, 2021 and by an infant sister, Ova Virginia Baskin.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a Highway Architect with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Claud had a highly decorated 24-year career in the US Army. He served in Korea and Vietnam where he received three Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.
Claud is survived by children, Mark Baskin of Old Hickory, Rory Baskin of Watertown, LaQuita (Darrin) Meador of Lebanon, and Reginia (Raymond) Bedell of Watertown; grandchildren, Crystal (Chris) Fondren of Lebanon, Deqayne Holmes of Lebanon, Melissa (Kevin) Dodd of Portland, Heather Meador of Hastings, NE; great-granddaughters, Catherine and Claire Fondren; brother, James Edwin Baskin of Joliet, MT; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
