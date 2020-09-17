Graveside service for Mrs. Claudine Highers Massey will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Cross Roads with Bro. Charlie Pollard officiating. The family will receive friends at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Tim Pursley, Alex Rogers, Randall Grigsby, Joe Allen Massey, Tracy Falk, Jeff Highers, and Donald Harris.
Mrs. Massey, age 86, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her century farm home.
Born November 9, 1933, in the Flat Rock Community of Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Daisy Hall Highers. She was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School, and had been a member of Tuckers Cross Roads United Methodist Church since 1960. She retired from Walter J. Baird Middle School where she worked as a cook for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Haywood E. Massey on September 2, 2009; son, Kevin Massey; and three brothers, Teamon, Dayton and Paul Highers.
She is survived by two sons, Larry (Shirley) Massey and Mike (Patti) Massey; daughter-in-law, Sylvia Massey Pearson; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
