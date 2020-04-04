Alan Watts passed away on April 2, 2020 at age 47.
Funeral Services will be private. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Watts loved motorcycles and tinkering with cars.
He is survived by father, Clifford Watts Sr.; mother, Martha Rubio; brother, Brian Lattman; aunts, Vicki Watts and Sherry Watts; uncle, Tim Watts; aunts, Betsy Brown and Nina Rubio; uncles, Danny Rubio, and Jimmy Rubio; niece, Brooklyn Edwards; great-nephews, Wyatt Jackson and Waylon Edwards; step-father, Steve Lattman; and grandparents, Oscar and Mattie Rubio.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Clifford and Evelyn Watts.
