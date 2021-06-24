Clyde Boles, age 78, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021 in the Bellwood Assisted Living in Lebanon, TN.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edd Boles and Estelle Rippetoe Boles; wife of 30 years and love of his life, Daytona George Boles; sisters, Bobbie Raines, Judy McIntyre, and Tina Watkins; brother, Charles Boles; brother-in-law, Arthur Ristow; good friends, Charles West and George Reed.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristie Boles and Amy Boles Neal; sisters, Donna Ristow, Geneva (Ray) Barrett, and Billie (Sparky Moullett) Boles; granddaughters, Tropical Neal (Dustin) Culbert and Tristen Neal; great-grandchild, Ja’Kylis Winfree; brother-in-law, Jerry George; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Dewey) Brock and Dianne Boles; numerous nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, George Alexander.
A special thank you to residents and staff of Bellwood Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. William Littman, and Cracker Barrel (231 South) Restaurant and its employees.
Mr. Boles was a 1963 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, a 30 year retired employee of Rock Tenn, and a butcher for Dick’s Food Market.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24 in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street in Lebanon from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate the service. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
