Clyde Smith “Smitty” Griffin Jr., age 78, of Watertown, died Sunday evening, Feb. 28, 2021 at his residence.
Born April 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Clyde and Juanita Fite Griffin and was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Allen Griffin and his wife, Linda, and a sister, Donna Jones and her husband, Charles.
Smitty was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School and attended MTSU. He was a machinist and tool and die maker and a member of the Commerce Church of Christ.
Smitty is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Knowles Griffin; daughter, Mescha Petty and her husband, Michael, of Lebanon; son, Bart Griffin and his wife, Carol Ann, of Alexandria; grandchildren, Luke (Casey) Griffin and their son, Samuel, of Watertown, Gracie Griffin of Alexandria, and Kate and Mason Petty of Lebanon; brother, Carey (Debbie) Griffin of Jackson; sister, Danita (Mike) Griffey of Smyrna; cousin, Jimbo (Joyce) Robertson and their son, Chris of Watertown; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Commerce Cemetery with Bro. Tom Tignor and Michael Petty officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers are George Evans, Watson Driver, Brent Knowles, Michael Petty, Chris Robertson, and Ragan Littlejohn.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Sherry’s Run or the Commerce Church of Christ.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318
