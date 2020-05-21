Connie Bradley, age 66, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include, two Devoted Children, Daniel LaTroy Bradley and Shaunda Bradley; Very Devoted Grandson, Daniel Edward Bradley; Great-Grandchild, Amara Skye Bradley; Brother, Dwight (Linda) Searcy; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Please be mindful only 10 people in at a time for viewing.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Rutland Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN. Pastor Stanley Southall will be the Eulogist.
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
