Graveside service for Mr. Reynolds, 24, were Monday at Rest Hill Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by father, Darius; grandfathers, George Reynolds and Courtland Roe; great-grandmother, Annie Ruth Weir; uncle, Marty Bass; and aunt, Brittany Reynolds.
Survivors include son, JaDarius Lamont Reynolds; mother, Kizzie Weir; brothers, Demerius and Laviticus Weir; sister, Shantrena Reynolds; stepfather, Pierre Floyd and one nephew, Andre “Fatman” Shook; grandmothers, Mitzi Weir and Diana Reynolds; uncles, Damon Grimmett and Lagregory Weir; aunts, Tomika Weir, Lakisha Keeley, Nakana Bishop, Kendra Bass and Shelley Bass; two devoted childhood friends, LaDarion Bates and Champ Rhodes; and a host of great uncles, great aunts, cousins and friends.
The family of Mr. Reynolds understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
neublemonumentfuneral
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
