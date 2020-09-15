Cynthia Leigh Maxwell Givens-Harris passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Cindy was born on September 6, 1956 in Ft. Gordon, GA. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Carson and Dorthie (Judy) Brown Maxwell of Carthage.
She is survived by husband Randy Harris of Gladeville; daughter Kathryn and husband Dusten Rose of Austin, TX; son Jared Givens and fiancée, Katie Lee of Gladeville and grandchild, Addilyn Grace; brothers, Russell Maxwell and wife Cindy of Gladeville, John Maxwell and wife, Barbara of Carthage, and Daniel Maxwell and wife Kristi of Gladeville; stepsons, Ty Harris and wife Sarah of Bradenton, FL and Ryan Harris and wife Faith of Nashville; step-grandchildren Daisy, Pippa and Tessa Harris; near stepdaughter Kellie Eakes and children Karleigh, Kelseigh and Lily; nieces Anna Maxwell Tongate, Sarah and Morgan Maxwell; nephews Jacob and Connor Maxwell; as well as numerous other close relatives and special friends.
Cindy was a proud graduate of Tennessee Tech University where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Special Education. Teaching was her passion. She taught for 40 years in Smith and Wilson Counties, being recognized as Teacher of the Year on numerous occasions. She was devoted and extremely proud of her children. She loved her family and instilled in them strong values and work ethics that have served them well. Cindy was happiest spending time with her children and while teaching. She was a member of Gladeville United Methodist Church.
Cindy and Randy knew each other for over 30 years when they married on December 12, 2011, both finally finding the love of their life. She is deeply loved by the Harris family.
Retiring in 2018, she was enjoying retirement, traveling, working on the house and with her plants in the yard, and spending time with her grandchildren. “Grams” and “Nana” will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held at Gladeville United Methodist Church, 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, on Wednesday, September 16 from 2-6 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. with Bro. Brad Holliman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Historic Granville Tennessee, P.O. Box 26, Granville, TN 38564, www.granvilletn.com.
Those attending are asked to please wear a mask.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
