Cyril “Bo” Cathcart, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 30, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Cathcart and Lula Mills Cathcart; wife, Faye Cathcart; four sisters and three brothers; and son-in-law, Richard Huggins.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Huggins; granddaughter, Diane (Romy Machado) Huggins; brother, Benjamin (Mary) Cathcart; great-grandchildren, Nikki Leon, Matthew Leon and Kyle Machado; great-great-grandchildren, Kellin Caldwell, Ollie Leon, and Rowan Leon.
Mr. Cathcart was a member of West Hills Baptist Church, an Army veteran serving as a mechanic in Japan, and a retired National Parts Manager with Toshiba.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday, May 4 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Cathcart understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 591, Lebanon, Tenn. 37087-0591.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
