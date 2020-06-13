Daisy McGinnis passed away on June 11, 2020 at age 71. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. McGinnis was born in Evansville, IN and later owned and operated her own RV Park. She loved crafts, bingo, and tea kettle collections.
She is survived by children Tina (Charlie) Sharkey, Ken (Trisha) Mather, and Denna Betham; grandchildren, Cody Reddish, Melanie Kitts, Josh Mather, Alyssa Mather, Kenny Betham, Mason Betham, Abbie Olko, Corbin Sharkey, and Kendall Sharkey; siblings Bobbi (Dennis) Holt, Helen (David) Bennett, and Billy (Patricia) Wright; great-grandson Matthew DeLaura; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband Lloyd McGinnis, parents William Lyman and Mary Estella Daniels Wright, and brother Joe Barnes.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
