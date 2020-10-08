Mr. Dale Henry Carver Sr., age 65, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born in Wilson County, son of the late Willie Henry Carver and Maggie Irene Graves Carver. He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ. He retired from Perma-Pipe with 44 years of service.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Margene Carver Whited.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Wynema Alsup Carver; son Dale H. (Shannon) Carver Jr.; and grandchildren, Rachel Brianna Carver and Payton Elizabeth Carver.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Gaines officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Eric Alsup, Norman and Regan McDonald, Jim Bradshaw, John Kieffer, James Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Robert Jantz, Dr. Robert Woods, and his Perma-Pipe family. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday after 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Hill Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.