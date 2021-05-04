Graveside service for Dallas Glenn Haralson will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Grubbs officiating.
Mr. Haralson, age 65, of Lebanon, passed away at his home on April 11, 2021.
Born June 20, 1955, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Sam Gwynn Haralson who passed away on February 18, 2006 and Dorothy Lee Hinson Haralson who passed away on October 26, 2007. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Gladeville Baptist Church. He was also an avid wrestling fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Ruth “Debi” Farley Haralson on September 18, 2011, and a sister, Janet Haralson on October 20, 2014.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla McClure; and three grandchildren: Jaxon McClure, Braxton Allen, and Braydon Allen.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
