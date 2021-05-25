Danny Walls

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Danny Lee Walls will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Rocky Valley Baptist Church, 5745 East Old Murfreesboro Rd., Lebanon, TN, with Pastor Jason Mull, Bro. Mark Raeger, and Bro. Joe Coleman officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. until service at the church.
Mr. Walls, age 64 of Lebanon, passed away at his home on May 18, 2021.
Born February 10, 1957, in Wilson County, he is the son of Marie Scott Walls and the late Walter Lee Walls. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church where he served as song leader for over thirty years. He retired in 2019 from Perma Pipe, where he had worked for forty one years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister Regina, and a granddaughter, Emmy Marshall.
He is survived by his wife of over forty four years, Rose Grandstaff Walls; four children: Ricky Walls, Jeri
(David) Marshall, Teri Bozeman, and Crystal (Eric) Landis; grandchildren: Lily & Mathis Marshall, Adley, & Micah Landis, and Evangeline Bozeman; mother, Marie Scott Walls; sister, Debbie Jones, and two brothers, Jimmy (Kay) Walls, and Jeffrey (Charlene) Walls.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Sherry’s Hope.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.