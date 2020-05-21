On May 18, Darlene Denney, the fifth child of (now deceased) Verlon/Virgie Denney) left behind the ravages of cancer and claimed the ultimate victory life everlasting with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Her life was one of wonderful adventures that took her to many parts of Europe and across the USA. She began her journey at Cumberland University and from there her career took her to New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and even Amsterdam, just to name a few.
When she returned to Tennessee, she settled Nashville. As she advanced her career, her tireless dedication and focus to her work, her great organizational skills, and her servant’s heart earned her many awards including: Who’s Who of American Women, Olsten President’s Club, Business Leaders of America, and Awards of Excellence for Jane Jones Enterprises, Inc.
As the Executive V.P. of Pancoast Benefits, her generous heart touched the lives of her co-workers, clients, and generally anyone with whom she came in contact. As a daughter of, sister, and sister-in-law to Veterans, she was especially passionate about her volunteer work with the Nashville Operation Stand Down. A passion rivaled only by her enthusiasm for TN football ... both Titans and her beloved VOLS.
Without children of her own, she was happy to be a “surrogate” mother to her nieces and nephews and their friends. Two of those — Jen Lacey and Jerry Alan Carney — were her favorite “running buddies!”
She leaves behind to cherish fond memories: Brothers, Ted and Gerald (Kim) Denney; and Sisters, Sylvia (Jack) Lacey, Debra Denney, Maureen (Jerry) Carney, Diane (Richard) Kirby, and Teresa Fulcher.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Operation Stand Down in Darlene’s honor to: 1125 12th Ave. South, Nashville, TN 37203.
