Darryl Jobe, age 58, of Lebanon, TN, passed away on June 20, 2020 in Lebanon at Quality Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Jobe was born in Nashville, TN, to Samuel Jobe and Delois Bowman on May 30th, 1962. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School. Upon completing school, he gained insight on auto body repair/paint under the instruction of his father, Samuel Jobe, and became very skillful at his craft.
Darryl is preceded in death by father Samuel Jobe and brother Donnie Bowman.
He is survived by his children, Derick Jobe, Chaz Graziano, and Tara McClenon; grandchildren, Jakevyon McClenon, Tareiona McClenon, Aaliya Graziano, and Paisley Graziano; siblings, Pam Woods, Fitzi Bowman, and LaToya Bowman; mother, Delois Bowman; and dedicated Aunt/bonus mother, Bessie Jobe-Whitley.
Visitation is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 and funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Services will be held at Neuble Monument Funeral Home, LLC. Rev. C.L. Haynie officiating minister and Pastor Annie Zimodi to oversee the eulogy. Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird, Lebanon. For a complete obituary and condolences, please visit www.neublemonument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.