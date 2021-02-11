David Baxter Midgett, age 49, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, John and Marjorie Midgett and maternal grandparents, Jim and Edna Vance.
He is survived by parents, David and Ella Sue Midgett; daughter, Caitlyn (Daniel) Davis; son, Andrew (Katie) Midgett; granddaughter, Madelyn Midgett and his second granddaughter due in July; fiancé, Gwendolyn Falin; stepson, Renzel Casagda; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other loving family members.
In loving memory of David Baxter Midgett, a loving father who thoroughly enjoyed a life filled with travel, laughter with his children and grandchildren, and working tirelessly but happily on the cars he loved. He was a spitfire of a man who lived his life by his own rules while harboring a never faulting love of his family, who he did anything and everything for.
Visitation will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Rob Amason, Bro. Jon Ferguson, and Laurie Raulston will officiate. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Midgett, Harrison Raulston, Dusty Haskins, Danny Parkerson, Chad Vance, Kevin Vance, Bryan Harp, Scooter Harrel, Chris Blake, and Jodie Vance.
The family requests those attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of the life of David Midgett. Contributions can be made in person or under the donation tab on the website www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
