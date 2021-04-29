David Edward Page, age 68, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at Wilson Manor in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 25, 1952 in Camp Carson, CO, he was the son of Katie Ruth Page and the late Willis Edward Page and was preceded in death by his sister, Marcia Page.
David served in the Army National Guard and was a longtime employee of the Singer Sewing Machine Co.
He is survived by his daughters, Magan (Sonny) Mask and Kris Granstaff, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Lucas and Cody Paris and Amber and Aiden Granstaff; mother, Katie Ruth Page of Alexandria; brother, Danny Page of Alexandria; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Lawson officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.