Frank Nabors passed away November 4, 2020 at age 64.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Frank enjoyed playing softball in the Glade in his younger days and was really good at sports. He loved coaching his son in baseball and watching him play football and basketball. He was a huge fan of the UT Vols and Tennessee Titans, and he loved hanging out with his family and friends watching football and NASCAR and cooking out. He enjoyed going camping and fishing. He loved to hang out with his little grand dog Gracie and sneaking her some people food when he thought no one was looking. He was happiest being with Brian, Meagan, and Lisa, and with his sister Marsha and brother Wayne.
He is survived by his son Brian Nabors (Meagan Brewer); siblings Marsha Nabors and Wayne Conner; best friend and former wife Lisa Maynard Nabors; grand-dog Gracie; step-sister Margaret (Paul) McCrary; step-brother Herbert Ray (Barbara) Sanders; nieces and nephews Michelle Conner, Justin Conner, Joshua Deerman, Caleb (Brandie) Deerman, Teri (Brandon) Chastain, Tara (Ryan) Bates, Chris Jones and Celeste Boker; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father David Frank Nabors Sr.; mother Billie Jean Sanders; step-father James Clarence “Harvey” Sanders; sister Darlene Jones; step-sister Judy Sanders; nephews Ryan Howard and Michael Sanders; and brothers-in-law Larry Maynard and Donnie Maynard.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
