David Gray Beadle age 83 of Alexandria, died Tuesday evening, April 6, 2021 at his residence.
Born Aug. 22, 1937 in Statesville, he was the son of the late Noel and Susie Lewis Beadle and was preceded in death by brothers, Billy and Bobby Beadle; and sisters, Peggy Beadle and Frances Dunham. David was a US Army veteran and a retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Lebanon. After retirement he worked several years at the Lebanon Walmart Garden Center.
David is survived by his children, Chris (Leslie) Beadle of Lebanon, Keith (Tracy) Beadle of Lebanon, Kimberly Beadle of Alexandria; grandchildren, Kellie and Logan Beadle of Lebanon, Kendal (Rebecca) Newcome of Dowelltown, and Kegan Beadle of Alexandria; great-grandson, Levi Newcome; sister, Noel Lee Fathera of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
