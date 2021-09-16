Services for Mr. Griffith, 59, will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Nashville.
He was preceded in death by his mother Melissa (Rogan) Griffith.
Survivors include father, William B. Griffith Sr. and wife Pamela L. (Johnson) Griffith; children, Kysa Griffith, Kendra Griffith, A’Darius Dunlap, Danielle Griffith, David Griffith Jr.; loving grandchild, Patrick Hawkins Jr., Kamiyah Hawkins, Joel Lopez, King Bidds, NaWa NaSyah Griffith, A’Darius Dunlap Jr., and Karihanna McCrory; siblings, William Griffith Jr. (Patricia), Michael Griffith (Sara), Betty Walker (Charlie), Pamela Griffith-Bursey (Rick), Antonia Woods (Don), and Gregory Steele (Faye); in-laws, Bobby (Mary) Johnson Sr. and brother-in-law Bobby (Tamika) Johnson Jr.; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and loving family members and friends.
Social distancing, temperature checks, and masks strictly enforced.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615.444.3117.
