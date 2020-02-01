David L. Boykin, age 42 of Augusta, GA, passed away, Wednesday January 22, 2020.
David attend school in Hartsville, TN.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Beulah Boykin.
He is survived by his daughters, Hanna and Traci Boykin of Jacksonville, FL; his parents, David R (Angela) Boykin of Lebanon, TN and Sandra Boykin of Augusta, GA; uncle, Jimmy (Tina) Boykin; and his siblings, Chris (Christi) Boykin, Jimmy Boykin, Ruth Ann Boykin, Alicia (Micky) Barrett, Amanda (Brian) Tedrow, April Mabery, and Jeffrey Mabery.
A celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at the Partee House, 233 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN from 2-5 p.m.
