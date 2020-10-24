Graveside services for David Lyles, 74, will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by parents Thad Lyles and Margaret Woods Lyles and brother Tony Lyles.
Survivors include three children, Marrieo Lyles, Shonta (Derrick) Tucker, and Meaco Lyles; grandchildren, Marquita, Derrick II, Jocelyn, A-reonna, Kendarias, Derrick III, Derricka, Destiny, Mecosha, Deonta, Tywan, Orlondrea, Meaco Jr., Amontay, Anquan, Antonio, and Amon-te; 12 great-grandchildren; aunts, Thelma (Clarence) Seay, Mamie Taylor, and Mattie (Kenneth) Pulce; uncle, Curtis Manning; great uncle, Clyde Woods; a host of cousins and friends; and a devoted friend, Barbara Allen.
The family of Mr. Lyles understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at neublemonu
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
