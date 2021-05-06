David Ray Case, age 54, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 2 at his home of natural causes.
He was born April 28, 1967 in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of Richard Ray Case and Clara Ruth Deering Harrison.
David drove over the road for over 30 years until he was forced to retire due to medical reasons. He never knew the word “can’t”, this being true even when sick and waiting for a liver transplant. He opened his home by taking in three grandchildren and later was met with a fourth grandchild that he welcomed with open arms. He always went out of his way to make sure the ones he loved were taken care of.
Preceded in death by his father, Richard Case; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Montgomery; brother, Monty Case; sister, Tina Green; and grandparents, Ray and Eva Case as well as David and Mary Deering.
Survived by his devoted wife, Betsy Norman Case; mother, Ruth Harrison; sons, Richard Allen (Emalea) Case and Joshua (Ashley) Brewington; grandchildren; Amilia, Rosaleigh, Izabella, Maxximus, Lailah and Lauralei Case; sister, Tammy (Gary) Mallory; fathers-in-law, Eddie Dunn and Greg Montgomery; aunt, Judy Neely; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and many friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 6 from 2-8 p.m. and again on Friday, May 7 from 2 p.m. until time of the Service of Remembrance at 7 p.m. at the Melrose Church at Fiddlers Grove at the Wilson County Fairgrounds with Pastor Andy Courtney officiating. Interment will be on Saturday, May 8 at noon at the Granville Cemetery in Granville, Tennessee with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Flowers are welcomed, however the family requests that donations be made to a special fund, Janie Case Grandchildren’s Account, through Wilson Bank & Trust, 200 Tennessee Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087.
Todd County Funeral Home, Elkton, KY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.