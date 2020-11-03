David Gray passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 at age 48.
Services are private.
Mr. Gray was born to David Wayne and LaDonna Burton Gray in Gallatin, TN. He was a framer by trade. He enjoyed fishing and being with family.
He is survived by spouse of 30 years Dawn Gray; children Misty (Josh) Biles and Austin (Kayla Carr) Gray; and grandchildren Kylee, Kaylee, Kaelyn, Bryson, Cooper, and Jaxon.
He is preceded in death by parents David Wayne and Ladonna Whitehead Gray, and mother-in-law Irene Hammonds.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
