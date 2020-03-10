Davis Eugene Garner passed away on March 5, 2020 at age 71.
The Funeral Service, conducted Pastor Chris Johnson, is 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service. Pallbearers will be Jim Brinley, Michael Brinley, Kailob Brinley, Kolbee Kidwell, Dylan Mathis, and Kent Kesler.
Mr. Garner served in the United States Army and later worked in many different occupations until his retirement from Metro Nashville Public Schools.
He is survived by wife of 14 years Joanne Gentry Garner; son Dwayne (Letrenia) Garner; father-in-law Tony Duke; sister Faye (Jim) Brinley; grandchildren Corey, Courtney, Carrie, Caleigh, Cassie, and Cammie Garner; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Frank Garner and Carrie Garner McKinley, brother Richard Garner, stepfather James McKinley, as well as mother-in-law Wilma Gentry Duke.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.