Davy Thompson, age 33, of Lebanon, TN, passed away June 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother, Helen Sledd; maternal grandmother, Shelbia Jean Stithem; paternal great-grandmother, Lucille Thompson; paternal grandfather, Herman Thompson;
and aunt, Debbie
Holland.
Davy is survived by father, Jeffrey Thompson; mother, Vicki Thompson; sister, Victoria (Davis) Harrison; paternal grandmother, Margaret Thompson; maternal grandfather, Rev. Dallas Stithem; nephew, Aiden Woods; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Davy was a loving son and brother who had a passion for music, as
well as video games
with his nephew and friends.
Raised in Lebanon, he held a lifelong interest in WWE wrestling, and was an avid history buff.
The gentle giant who gave a good side hug was a 2006 graduate from Lebanon High School, and never turned down a good meal.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
