Services for Mr. Majors, 21, will be noon Saturday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Walk through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. There will be limited chapel seating for 75 people. Please respect the family.
He was preceded in death by grandmother Kimberly Carter and sister Dianca Osas.
Survivors include parents Kendrick Majors Sr. and Denise Osas (Robert Sumlin); siblings, Ke’Mario Majors Sr., Kendrick Majors Jr., Kenjiya Majors, Lelonte Majors, Da’arrius Majors, Dionna Osas, Alaysia Stewart, Ken’traiz Majors, Kimberlyn Majors, and Tatiana Jackson; nephew Ke’Mario Majors Jr.; grandparents Wayne (Annie) Bailey, Larry Majors, Tamara Osas Osifo, and Dennis Osas Osifo; aunts Latanya Neal, Larissa Blagogee, Allison Majors, Breonna Majors, Denza Osasosiffo, Angel Osas, Annie Robertson, Jarita Jackson, and Lisha Osifo; uncle Cory Clemmons; fiance’ Alissa Kennedy; and a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.