Death Notice
Harold C. Norris, age 79, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Updated: October 10, 2020 @ 2:56 am
