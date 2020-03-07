David A. Moravec, age 35 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7 from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8 from 1 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Hundreds unite to combat tornado's destructive wake
County begins to bounce back from tornado damages
County tourist attraction heavily hit
Devilettes arrive in region penthouse
The value of finding solitude
Unorganized and I hate it
Recalling a trip to Idaho
For the first time!!! Golden Bears win region
Three fatalities confirmed in Wilson County tornado
CU baseball coach, others, talk of surviving storm
Mt. Juliet residents grateful to be alive, have shelter
Tornado victims identified as power line repairs continue
Nationwide manhunt ends after Lebanon PD finds body in car
Wilson County voters approve hike in sales tax
Permitless handgun carry bill clears Tennessee Senate panel
Wilson County Schools working on plan with two schools unusable
240 apartment units headed to Lebanon Marketplace
Three seeking GOP nomination for circuit court judge
