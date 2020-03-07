David A. Moravec, age 35 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7 from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8 from 1 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.

