Ralph Pennycuff, age 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Quality Center for Rehab and Healing in Lebanon, TN. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim The Baptist Church 3455 Hobson Pk., Hermitage, TN 37076 with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at Fellowship United Baptist Church Cemetery in Jamestown, TN at 4:30 p.m. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
