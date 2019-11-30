Bettye Blankenship, age 86, formerly of Norene, died Thursday morning in Russellville, Alabama. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Saturday and prior to services Sunday. Interment will be at Prosperity Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
