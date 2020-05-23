Audry Patricia “Pat” Coffey, age 78, died May 21, 2020. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, with visitation beginning at noon. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
