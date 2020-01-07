Joseph "Joey" Prior, age 40, of Mt. Juliet passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 at noon at Bellshire Assembly of God, 1116 Darbytown Drive, Nashville. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Jan. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, and Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
