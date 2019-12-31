Grace Lucille Heiser, age 93, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tennessee.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007. Obituary line 615-444-7700, www.partlowchapel.com.
