Tommy Gray, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at the age of 79. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26th from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 27th from 1 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Thomas Earl "Ya Ya" Hager, age 72, of Hermitage, TN, died October 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 6010 S. New Hope Road, Hermitage, TN. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, ending with a Masonic service (open to the public) at 7:30 p.m. and visitation 9-10 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.