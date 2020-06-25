Paul Leach McDonald, age 84, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Nashville, TN. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Blooming Grove Methodist Church from 4-5 p.m. A Memorial Service is Sunday at 5 p.m. at the church. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home, 731-352-4848, brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.
