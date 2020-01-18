James Lofton Winfree, age 87, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Quality Health Care Center. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Robert Earl Rogers, age 68, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Quality Health & Rehabilitation. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Cox Building located around the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Bobby Gene Greene, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.