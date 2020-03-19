John Luther Winchester, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away March 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 12- 2 p.m. Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Michael Gordon Hans, age 41, of Old Hickory, TN, died March 11, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Edward Rhea “Ed” Appleby, age 76 of Hendersonville, passed away March 12, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-265-8535, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Betty Sue Thompson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
