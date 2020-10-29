Elizabeth List Cooper, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 24, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at Bond Memorial Chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, obit line 615-641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Gennaro Giovanni Andre Daniele, age 29, of Hermitage, died Oct. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, obit line 615-641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Charles Ray “Chuck” Sheppard, age 50, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 23, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2664, obit line 615-641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Polly Stark, age 76, of Lebanon, died Oct. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-757-5459, obit line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
