Death notices
Ashley Gayle Dyer, age 36, of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in the multi-purpose room at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Letty Belle Hayes Long, age 70, of Hermitage, died Oct. 26, 2020. No funeral services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Charles Vaughn Jr., 57, died Oct. 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. at Green Grove Cemetery in Triune. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117, www.neuble momumentfuneral home.com.
