Johnie Luther, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at 1 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until the service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.