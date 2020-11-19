Death Notices
Pauline Lois “Honey” Cawthron Payne, age 77, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Interment will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, at Franklin Memorial Gardens, Winchester, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Gerald Edward Clift, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.