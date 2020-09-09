Howard Richard Yawn, age 71,
of Madison, TN, died Sept. 1, 2020. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at McKendree Village, 4347 Lebanon Road, Hermitage. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Brenda Jo Pope, age 81,
of Old Hickory, TN, died Sept. 5, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Bobby Neal Hagar, age 78,
of Nashville, TN, died Sept. 6, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
