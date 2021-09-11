Benjamin Adam Caldwell, age 36, of Portland died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. till service time. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
Scott Eric Enright, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 5, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
