Norman J. Rhodes, age 89, of Wilson County, TN, died Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery in Luray, TN. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 29. from 2 p.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lucy Aline Agee, age 95, died Aug. 25, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow at Baird Cemetery, Hickman, TN. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
